Jazz great Herbie Hancock on why he’s still touring at 84: ‘There’s nothing like it’

By Graham Reid
7 mins to read
The classically trained Herbie Hancock veered into jazz after hearing Bill Evans and George Shearing. Photo / Getty Images

The musician sits on his patio in the southern California sun, his broad smile revealing an engaging personal warmth and a triumph of American dentistry. This is 84-year-old musical catalyst Herbie Hancock at his ease,

