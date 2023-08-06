Advertisement

Review: Sax supremos John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy at their joint peak with new album

By Graham Reid
John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy in Copenhagen in 1961. Photo / Getty Images

Ominous clouds hung over New York City jazz for more than a decade from the mid-50s. The great innovator Charlie Parker died in 1955 at 34 (the medical examiner thought he was in his 50s),

