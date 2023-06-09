Advertisement

Russell Baillie recalls his encounters with late Tina Turner

By Russell Baillie
6 mins to read
Late singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theatre, Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: I first encountered Tina Turner in a Whangārei nightclub in the early 1980s. At first I thought she was a man. And an angry one too. That’s because she was singing Nutbush City Limits

