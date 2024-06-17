Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Long Island: Colm Tóibín’s engaging Brooklyn sequel

By Liam McIlvanney
4 mins to read
Long Island by Colm Tóibín. Photo / Supplied

Long Island by Colm Tóibín. Photo / Supplied

Sequels can be chancy things. Follow a character to the breathless end of their dramatic arc and you’re not always eager to meet them again. Colm Tóibín adroitly sidesteps this problem in Long Island by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener