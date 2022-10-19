The American family of the late billionaire Julian Robertson are selling the New Zealand winery investment business Dry River Wines to a Wellingtonian.
Jay Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Lodges and a spokesman for the family, said the owner of Luna Estate and luxury retreat Parehua Resort, Charlie Zheng, was buying the winery.
Zheng is a New Zealand investor, wine enthusiast and has appeared on the NBR Rich List as one of this country's wealthy people.
Julian Robertson died in August, aged 90. He loved New Zealand during a visit in 1979 and invested and donated millions of dollars here during his life.
Jay Robertson said ownership of the Martinborough vineyard was not a key to the family's ongoing business interests here.