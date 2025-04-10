Although feijoas feel quintessentially Kiwi, they originate from South America – Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina – where they grow wild but have never become a staple crop. Beyond New Zealand, they have found niche popularity in Russia, parts of the United States and Australia, but nowhere else have they achieved anything close to the same cultural significance. Unlike bananas or apples, which are global grocery store staples, feijoas remain an oddity outside their select strongholds.

What even is autumn without a feijoa crumble?

In Russia and Georgia, feijoas are more commonly found in markets, sometimes made into preserves or fermented into feijoa wine. In California, where they grow well, they are known as pineapple guavas but are often overlooked in favour of more familiar fruits. In Australia, they have a small but dedicated following, mostly among New Zealand expats longing for a taste of home.

Why haven’t feijoas taken off like kiwifruit or avocados?

New Zealand has a track record of taking overlooked fruits and turning them into global success stories. The kiwifruit – originally the humble Chinese gooseberry – was transformed by Zespri into an international brand. Avocados have ridden the wave of global food trends, becoming a brunch essential and social media darling.

Feijoas, however, face some significant barriers. Their taste, a mix of pineapple, guava and perfume, can be divisive. While many Kiwis adore their unique flavour, others find it overly fragrant or even soapy. Unlike avocados, which lend themselves to everything from toast to smoothies, feijoas have limited culinary versatility in mainstream Western diets.

Feijoa products, like this delicious jelly, could be one way to take this little fruit to the world. Photo / Babiche Martens

Then there’s the issue of perishability. Feijoas bruise easily, ripen unpredictably and have a short shelf life – making them a logistical nightmare for large-scale export. Unlike kiwifruit, which can be stored and shipped efficiently, feijoas don’t travel well.

Marketing is another hurdle. Feijoas lack the aspirational, lifestyle-driven branding that has propelled other exotic fruits to fame. They don’t have the photogenic appeal of dragon fruit or the universal adaptability of mangos. Instead, they remain a seasonal, somewhat quirky fruit with a devoted but geographically limited fan base.

Attempts to make feijoas a global success

Despite these challenges, there have been efforts to introduce feijoas to the world. New Zealand growers have trialled exports to niche markets. Some enterprising producers have experimented with commercial feijoa products – liqueurs, ciders and kombuchas – that could serve as an entry point for unfamiliar consumers. However, fresh feijoas have yet to make a significant impact outside New Zealand.

Feijoa-infused gin, feijoa ice cream and even feijoa-flavoured sparkling water have been trialled as ways to introduce the flavour to international markets in a more accessible form.

Could feijoas still go global?

Is there still hope for feijoas to find international fame? Perhaps – but it would require a shift in strategy. Instead of selling fresh feijoas, the focus could be on processed products that extend shelf life, such as juices, dried feijoa slices or feijoa-flavoured yoghurts. Controlled growing environments, improved storage methods or a branding overhaul could also help - because, as Kiwis know, fresh is actually best.

Other fruits have made surprising breakthroughs. Yuzu, once a little-known citrus, is now a prized ingredient in fine dining. Jackfruit has been repositioned as a meat substitute, finding new markets among vegans and vegetarians. Could feijoas find their niche through clever marketing – perhaps as a gut-health superfruit or an antioxidant-rich smoothie ingredient? Could they ever have a “smashed avocado” moment, where they become the must-have fruit of the decade?

A key factor could be tapping into the nostalgia of New Zealand expats. Specialty food stores already stock Kiwi favourites like Marmite and Pineapple Lumps; could feijoa preserves, dried feijoa snacks or feijoa-flavoured drinks become a staple for homesick Kiwis abroad?

Or perhaps feijoas should remain a uniquely Kiwi obsession. There’s something special about a fruit that defines a season, sparking the informal feijoa trade among friends, neighbours and colleagues. Their abundance, their fleeting availability and the shared delight of a good feijoa harvest make them more than just a fruit – they are part of New Zealand’s cultural fabric.

Feijoas may never be a global superstar, but in New Zealand, they will always be our autumn gem.

