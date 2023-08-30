Voyager 2023 media awards

Father’s Day 2023: Are these the worst dad jokes ever?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Gear up for Father's Day with these classic dad jokes. Photo / 123RF

Every good Kiwi knows what day Father’s Day is - and it’s fast approaching.

This Sunday, September 3, will be a day to celebrate all that our dads, granddads and father figures do for us.

And what's more appropriate on Father's Day than a classic dad joke? Better yet, you can beat Dad at his own game with a corny joke or two.

So, here are the best - or perhaps the worst - dad jokes of all time.

The 20 worst dad jokes of all time

A blue whale is so big that if you put it on a football field, the game would be cancelled.

How do you light up a rugby stadium? With a rugby match.

What do you call it when a hen looks at a lettuce? A chicken caesar salad.

Why are elevator jokes so classic and good? They work on many levels.

My wife asked me to stop singing "Wonderwall" to her. I said maybe...

What do you call a toothless bear? A gummy bear!

What do you call a deer with no eyes? No idea.

What do you call a reindeer with no eyes and no legs? Still no idea.

What would the Terminator be called in his retirement? The Exterminator.

Get ready for Father's Day with the worst jokes of all time. Photo / 123rf
Dad: It said on the news that an actress has stabbed someone. Think her name was Reese. Mum: Witherspoon? Dad: No, with a knife.

Why did the man fall down the well? Because he couldn't see that well.

What kind of car does a sheep like to drive? A Lamborghini.

My dog can do magic tricks. He's a Labracadabrador.

When does a joke become a "dad joke?" When it becomes apparent.

A new shop has opened called Moderation. They have everything in there.

Dad: Can I administer my own anaesthetic? Surgeon: Go ahead - knock yourself out.

I refused to believe that my dad was stealing from his job as a road worker. But when I went round to his house all the signs were there.

I used to hate facial hair, but then it grew on me.

What kind of shoes does a lazy person wear? Loafers.

How do celebrities stay cool? They have many fans.

