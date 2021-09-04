'What day is Father's Day?' The epic radio phone call that went viral

If you don't mention this epic radio phone call on Father's Day, are you even celebrating Father's Day?
We think not.
The infamous phone call happened more than 10 years ago but it still does the rounds on social media every year around this time.
The clip is originally from More FM's "Reverse Trial" show, when host Gareth Lischner tried for nearly two minutes to get caller Solly to say the question which was, in fact, the answer: "What day is Father's Day?"
The famous sound clip has been listened to more than a million times online and has even led to some spinoff parodies.
It is arguably one of the most famous clips in the history of New Zealand radio.
So ... what's the question again?