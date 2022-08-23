Father's Day 2022: Are these the worst dad jokes ever?

Gear up for Father's Day with these classic dad jokes. Photo / 123RF

Every good Kiwi knows what day Father's Day is - and it's fast approaching.

Next Sunday, September 4, will be a day to celebrate all that our dads, granddads and father figures do for us.

And what's more appropriate on Father's Day than a classic dad joke? Better yet, you can beat Dad at his own game with a corny joke or two.

So, here are the best - or perhaps the worst - dad jokes of all time.

The 20 worst dad jokes of all time

• A blue whale is so big that if you put it on a football field, the game would be cancelled.

• How do you light up a rugby stadium? With a rugby match.

• What do you call it when a hen looks at a lettuce? A chicken caesar salad.

• Why are elevator jokes so classic and good? They work on many levels.

• My wife asked me to stop singing "Wonderwall" to her. I said maybe...

• What do you call a toothless bear? A gummy bear!

• What do you call a deer with no eyes? No idea.

• What do you call a reindeer with no eyes and no legs? Still no idea.

• What would the Terminator be called in his retirement? The Exterminator.

• Dad: It said on the news that an actress has stabbed someone. Think her name was Reese. Mum: Witherspoon? Dad: No, with a knife.

• Why did the man fall down the well? Because he couldn't see that well.

• What kind of car does a sheep like to drive? A Lamborghini.

• My dog can do magic tricks. He's a Labracadabrador.

• When does a joke become a "dad joke?" When it becomes apparent.

• A new shop has opened called Moderation. They have everything in there.

• Dad: Can I administer my own anaesthetic? Surgeon: Go ahead - knock yourself out.

• I refused to believe that my dad was stealing from his job as a road worker. But when I went round to his house all the signs were there.

• I used to hate facial hair, but then it grew on me.

• What kind of shoes does a lazy person wear? Loafers.

• How do celebrities stay cool? They have many fans.