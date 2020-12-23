Facebook removes Pete Evan's page after continuously posting misinformation

Pete Evans has finally been silenced.

Facebook has removed the disgraced chef's profile from its platform, after claiming he was spreading "misinformation" that could lead to "imminent physical harm".

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said: "We don't allow anyone to share misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts. We have clear policies against this type of content and we've removed Chef Pete Evans' Facebook Page for repeated violations of these policies."

One Twitter post revealing the news had a large amount of people commenting their gratitude that the chef had lost his voice on the platform.

"Woo bloody hoo. But about 2 months late," one user wrote.

"So who are we supposed to laugh at now?" wrote another.

While the celebrity chef posts numerous conspiracy-style posts daily, he said last week that Sydney-siders should not get tested for Covid after the Northern Beaches outbreak.

Posting to Facebook, the outspoken anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist shared a photo of an article that read: "Sydney Covid outbreak grows with two new cases overnight."

In the caption, Evans wrote, "OUTBREAK … 2 cases," along with clown-face emojis.

He added: "Can you see where this is heading again. Testing for the common cold? Do not get tested."

He followed up with a number of posts about "sheeple".

There were comments from some of Evans' supporters agreeing with the outspoken former TV presenter and pizza restaurant owner.

"So this is the scare tactic to try convince people to get the vaccine when it hits Australia," one sceptic wrote.

"How sad to see all these fearful sheep being played like puppets," said another.

The Facebook ban comes after he told his followers on Wednesday that he had been "shut down" on the platform "for a few days" over his posts.

One of Evans' biggest controversies came when he posted a cartoon appearing to feature a neo-Nazi symbol recently.

Following the post, Evans was dumped by his publisher Pan Macmillan Australia.

"Pan Macmillan does not support the recent posts made by Pete Evans. Those views are not our views as a company or the views of our staff," the company said at the time.

Shortly after, Big W, Kmart, Coles, Booktopia and Target also cut ties with him, while Dymocks pulled his books off the shelves. He was also dropped as a contestnat on I'm A Celebrity Australia.

Evans' company was fined more than AU$25,000 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in April after he promoted a device called a 'BioCharger' on a Facebook, claiming it could be used in relation to the coronavirus.

The TGA said the claim had "no apparent foundation".

The former My Kitchen Rules judge denied that he used the nazi symbol intentionally.

Shortly afer, the chef vowed he would be quitting Facebook account, moving to US conservative social media site Parler to free himself from "being censored".

"To all the amazing fb community we have built over the years ... yes the 1.5 million of you," he wrote at the time.

"For me It is time to say goodbye to this platform and thank you all for sharing your stories of beautiful health transformations and for giving me a bloody good laugh and cry along the way."

However, since then Evans has been prolific on Facebook, sometimes posting more than 10 times a day.

Evans' Instagram page is still active. Instagram is owned by Facebook.