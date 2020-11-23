Chef Pete Evans' Kiwi wife Nicola Robinson breaks silence amid his latest controversy

The chef has denied rumours of a separation between him and his Kiwi wife Nicola Robinson. Photo / Supplied

Disgraced chef Pete Evans' wife Nicola Robinson Evans has finally posted on social media after the latest scandal involving her husband.

She shared a photo of a hibiscus flower to her Instagram story yesterday captioned "Home grown hibiscus".

The New Zealand-born former model made no mention of her chef husband, whose career just fell apart in less than 48 hours over a neo-Nazi meme controversy.

And she is yet to announce public support for him or make any comment on the scandal.

Robinson also shared a video of Evans on their farm last week, showing him stroking their horse Olly as the sun set.

Before that, she hadn't posted anything online since November 6 after uploading a photo of herself with Olly.

But her social media silence is raising questions about the state of the pair's marriage amid the scandal which has seen 15 companies drop her husband and Channel 10's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here pull him from the line-up.

The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram in March this year, but the previous My Kitchen Rules judge denied they had split although Robinson changed her username from Nicola Robinson to memoirs.of.a.wild.one.

The chef insisted that rumours of a "trial separation" were untrue.

"No, not at all," he said. "We just had a wonderful week together at the farm with the kids. She is having a break from Instagram at this time."

Since they unfollowed each other, the pair hadn't been pictured together on Instagram since November 2019.

And Robinson makes no reference to her relationship status in her bio, going by "Nic".

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Evans for comment.

It comes after 15 companies and sponsors dropped Evans in the two days after he shared a neo-Nazi meme on social media on the weekend.

These include his publisher Pan Macmillan, Big W, Coles, Woolworths, Kmart, Target, and David Jones among others.

Pan Macmillan's initial decision to cut ties with Evans led to a mass exodus from other companies.

And Channel Ten's I'm a Celebrity, which began filming last week, pulled the plug on Evans' appearance in response to the scandal.

A spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia last week, "Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!"