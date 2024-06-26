Electric toothbrushes are better for your teeth - but the right technique matters more

Is it true that electric toothbrushes are better than manual toothbrushes for your teeth? We look at the science.
Whether oscillating and rotating to sweep away debris or using sonic vibrations to get
Is it true that electric toothbrushes are better than manual toothbrushes for your teeth? We look at the science.
Whether oscillating and rotating to sweep away debris or using sonic vibrations to get the job done, electric toothbrushes are better at removing dental plaque and reducing gingivitis than manual brushes, studies show. Still, dental experts say, there are other factors to consider.
A 2014 review of studies that had more than 5000 participants in total reported that after using an electric toothbrush for three months, there was a 21% reduction in plaque, which can cause gingivitis (inflammation of the gum) and tooth decay. And, there was an 11% reduction in gingivitis, which, left untreated, can lead to more advanced gum disease and tooth loss.
Research has also shown that oscillating-rotating toothbrushes may have a slight edge over high-frequency sonic toothbrushes.
But the toothbrush may not be the key.
“The most important thing is not so much the brush, but the brusher,” said Edmond Hewlett, a spokesman for the American Dental Association. “And by that, I mean that we talk to our patients about one toothbrush versus another and try to help them choose the one that they’re most likely to use, and then to use it effectively.”
With the proper approach, manual toothbrushes can be as effective, particularly for people who are more comfortable with them, said Tien Jiang, an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
“It all comes down to technique,” regardless of the kind of toothbrush people choose to use, Jiang said.
Experts say bad brushing techniques not only fail to properly clean teeth and gums but also can damage them, potentially leading to gum recession, tooth sensitivity and loose teeth.
One advantage to electric toothbrushes is that they do much of the work for the user – they oscillate and rotate or vibrate to dislodge food particles and plaque; many of them have timers to tell users how long to brush; and some have pressure sensors to alert users when they are brushing too hard.
“It doesn’t require mastery” of the preferred manual brush technique, said Hewlett, a professor and an associate dean at the School of Dentistry at the University of California at Los Angeles.
Electric toothbrushes are also sometimes recommended for people with dexterity issues such as arthritis because they can be easier to hold and manoeuvre inside the mouth.
The main downside is the price tag. The most widely used rechargeable electric toothbrushes can range from about $30 to about $200. (Battery-powered versions can be purchased for less.)
Experts emphasised that people should speak with their oral health-care provider about which toothbrush is best for them and, most importantly, to learn proper brushing techniques.
Regardless of the toothbrush you choose, learn the right way to use it, experts say.
For manual toothbrushes:
For electric toothbrushes:
Electric toothbrushes have been shown to be more efficient at removing plaque and reducing gingivitis than manual toothbrushes. But when using the proper brushing technique, experts say, any toothbrush can be effective.
Here’s how to release them and find peace.