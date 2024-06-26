Electric toothbrushes are better for your teeth - but the right technique matters more

“The most important thing is not so much the brush, but the brusher,” said Edmond Hewlett, a spokesman for the American Dental Association. “And by that, I mean that we talk to our patients about one toothbrush versus another and try to help them choose the one that they’re most likely to use, and then to use it effectively.”

With the proper approach, manual toothbrushes can be as effective, particularly for people who are more comfortable with them, said Tien Jiang, an assistant professor at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

Electric toothbrushes can reduce plaque by 21% after three months of use. Photo / Getty Images

“It all comes down to technique,” regardless of the kind of toothbrush people choose to use, Jiang said.

Experts say bad brushing techniques not only fail to properly clean teeth and gums but also can damage them, potentially leading to gum recession, tooth sensitivity and loose teeth.

One advantage to electric toothbrushes is that they do much of the work for the user – they oscillate and rotate or vibrate to dislodge food particles and plaque; many of them have timers to tell users how long to brush; and some have pressure sensors to alert users when they are brushing too hard.

“It doesn’t require mastery” of the preferred manual brush technique, said Hewlett, a professor and an associate dean at the School of Dentistry at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Electric toothbrushes are also sometimes recommended for people with dexterity issues such as arthritis because they can be easier to hold and manoeuvre inside the mouth.

The main downside is the price tag. The most widely used rechargeable electric toothbrushes can range from about $30 to about $200. (Battery-powered versions can be purchased for less.)

Experts emphasised that people should speak with their oral health-care provider about which toothbrush is best for them and, most importantly, to learn proper brushing techniques.

What else you should know:

Regardless of the toothbrush you choose, learn the right way to use it, experts say.

For manual toothbrushes:

Choose a soft-bristled brush. Not only is it gentler on the gums, but it also splays across the tooth for better coverage.

Hold the toothbrush bristles at a 45-degree angle toward your gum line - where your gums meet your teeth - as this is where plaque tends to be missed.

Using light pressure, brush in a circular motion to sweep the plaque away from the gum line.

Be gentle. “The gum is very delicate and thin, so if you use too much force repeatedly over time, you can cause the gum to recede,” said Sheila Yaghmai, an assistant clinical professor of interdisciplinary dentistry at UCLA’s School of Dentistry. When that happens, she said, the root surface beneath the gum gets exposed, making the tooth hypersensitive to temperature changes and more prone to decay.

Start at one corner with the upper teeth and use this technique to brush from one side to the other across the front of the teeth before moving to the backside and the biting surface. Then move to the lower teeth. Do not spend more than two minutes, or about 30 seconds per quadrant, brushing your teeth.

Manual brushes can be just as effective with proper technique and soft bristles. Photo / 123rf

For electric toothbrushes:

Get a brush head with soft bristles.

Hold the bristles at a 45-degree angle toward your gum line.

Use light pressure and slowly move the bristles across your teeth using the same approach – across the front of the upper teeth, the backside and then the biting surface before moving to the lower teeth. Hold the brush steady; there is no need to move the brush head in a circular motion.

Some electric toothbrushes alert you when to move to the next quadrant and when the full two-minute brush is complete. But if yours does not, be mindful of the time.

Whether using a manual or electric toothbrush, replace your toothbrush or toothbrush head every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles become frayed, according to the ADA.

The bottom line:

Electric toothbrushes have been shown to be more efficient at removing plaque and reducing gingivitis than manual toothbrushes. But when using the proper brushing technique, experts say, any toothbrush can be effective.



