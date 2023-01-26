Dentist Jordan Brown has issued a revolting warning about leaving your toothbrushes near a toilet. Photo / TikTok / Jordon Brown

Dentist Jordan Brown has issued a revolting warning about leaving your toothbrushes near a toilet. Photo / TikTok / Jordon Brown

A dental hygiene expert has warned everyone to stop doing one particular thing with their toothbrush, and his explanation is grossing people out.

Dentist Jordan Brown took to social media to discuss the reason people need to keep their toothbrushes as far away from their toilet as they can.

In a viral video, he explained that flushing your toilet can create an aerosol effect that spray germs from our toilet through the air, including faeces.

“Everyone needs to know this about their toothbrush,” Brown said.

“If you could see your toilet and your toothbrush in the same vision without moving your head, there’s a 99.99 per cent chance you have faecal matter on your toothbrush.

“Aerosols from your toilet spray up in the air and they get everywhere, including on your toothbrush.”

However, luckily, Brown explained that shutting the toilet lid before flushing can help reduce the chance of faecal matter landing on your toothbrush.

His video has amassed more than 1.2 million views with many expressing their horror over Brown’s disgusting revelation.

“I am so disgusted learning that and knowing that I can see my toilet - thank you, I’m changing that,” one woman wrote along with a crying emoji.

Another said: “I’ve been telling people to close the toilet while flushing since I learned this as a kid ... Hate it when people come over and don’t.”

“I rage when I have guests over and they don’t put the toilet seat cover down before flushing in the only bathroom I have - where I keep my toothbrush,” a third explained.

While another added: “My bathroom is small so I keep my toothbrush and all dental products in a drawer, and we close the toilet seat before we flush.”

Scientist Karl Kruszelnicki has also previously backed up Brown’s claims, explaining if a toilet seat is flushed with the lid up, “a polluted plume of bacteria and water vapour just erupts out of the flushing toilet bowl”.

“Now the pooey water particles ... float for a few hours around your bathroom before they all eventually land - they will land,” he explained.

“And some of them could even land on your toothbrush.”

So if your toilet is in the same room as where you store your toothbrush, remember to put the toothbrush in the drawer, and flush with the seat down!



