Exempt stores are also subject to restrictions that dictate what they can and can’t sell.
Retail NZ says open stores should only sell services or essential goods. This includes items “people can’t put off buying until the next day, such as baby formula or pet food”.
The rules for each day still look a little different, as Good Friday is a public holiday and a restricted trading day, Easter Sunday is also restricted but not a public holiday, and Easter Monday is a public holiday without trading restrictions.
If you’re eating out on Good Friday or Easter Monday, prepare to pay a public holiday surcharge. This is typically set at 15%.
What can’t open?
Supermarkets are not allowed to trade on Good Friday and Easter Sunday - but smaller grocery stores and dairies are exempt.
Cafes, restaurants and bars can open, but can only serve alcohol if patrons buy a meal with their drink, while off-licence stores must remain closed on both days, with alcohol sales regulated separately by the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.
Of course, shops in areas with valid exemptions can open under local Easter Sunday policies.
Who’s exempt from the national restrictions?
Although the main city councils have yet to introduce their own Easter Sunday trading bylaws, some have exempt areas with shops permitted to open.
For Auckland, that’s Parnell Village, while Christchurch’s Arts Centre can open its doors too.
Queenstown, Paihia and Taupō are designated tourist destinations and are exempt from the national Easter trading restrictions, meaning they can open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.