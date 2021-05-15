Dunedin traffic controller entertains drivers with dance moves

The 19-year-old Downer Construction traffic controller entertains drivers with his comical dance moves and characteristic waves. Video / ODT

When the traffic stops, Jarryd Osborne gets go-go dancing.

The 19-year-old Downer Construction traffic controller has become popular with drivers between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, for entertaining them with his comical dance moves and characteristic waves as they pass through the busy road works sites.

"I can't really dance. But I'm really good at hitting people with my six-shooter finger guns.

"I also do a bit of air guitar and some Super Mario Brothers poses — not too much else really, other than just jigging about a little."

He said some of the moves were inspired by certain drivers who connected with him and his lollipop stop/go sign each time they passed through.

Jarryd Osborne entertains waiting drivers with his moves as they pass through road works on State Highway 88, between Dunedin and Port Chalmers, yesterday. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

"There's one guy whose licence plate is Super Mario, so I'll give him a Super Mario jump."

There was also "one truckie" who honked his horn at Mr Osborne every time he drove past.

So now he takes a Western gun-slinger stance, pulls out his "six-shooter finger guns" and it becomes a race to see if he can point his fingers at the truck driver before he toots his horn.

"It depends on which one of us is quicker, as to which one of us goes 'arrgh' and clutches his chest."

Mr Osborne said the dancing was fun, but he preferred to give cheerful waves.

Many of the drivers found the waiting at road works sites stressful, and his waves and dance moves were his way of helping to keep people calm.

"A couple of years ago when I started, you could see all these people sitting in their cars — they're bored — and when you let them go and you give them a cheerful little wave, it's like saying, 'sorry, thanks for waiting, enjoy the rest of your day', and it's all said with the flick of a hand.

"I wave at every single car, every single day of every single week."

Given that nearly 6000 vehicles passed through each day, he said he was starting to feel like he needed physiotherapy.

"You can imagine the strain it takes on your shoulders."

Mr Osborne said he loved his job and had no plans to change career at this stage.

"Not unless a dancing talent scout comes past and discovers me."