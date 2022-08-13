There are some health benefits to having a cold shower - if you can stand it. Photo / stock image

There are some health benefits to having a cold shower - if you can stand it. Photo / stock image

QUESTION: Hi Dr Zac, I don't know what it is about TikTok's current algorithm, because all I'm seeing at the moment are influencers telling me the benefits of taking a cold shower. There's even a 30-day cold shower challenge I'm feeling compelled to take.

I take recommendations espoused by these uneducated numpties with a grain of salt.

So settle the argument once and for all, from a medical point of view. Should I be swapping my nice steamy shower with a prickly cold one?

Please don't say so! – Eloise, 28, Melbourne

ANSWER: Ah yes, influencers on social media who think they are better than you because they start their day with a cold shower. I'm pleased you have your thinking cap on, and are taking an influencer's health advice with a grain of salt.

This is a tricky one to answer, because it is both yes and no at the same time.

Yes, there are health benefits to a cold shower, but no I don't believe you should be swapping out all your hot showers for the sake of your health.

Taking hot showers won't kill you, but if you are interested, it wouldn't hurt having a few cold showers a week.

If you implement cold showers into your weekly routine, there are a number of health benefits. I recommend one post exercise or even alternate hot to cold.

Reduced stress

Regularly taking cold showers is obviously going to put stress on your body, and this leads to a process called hardening.

Dr Zac recommends a cold shower post exercise. Photo / stock image

Gradually your nervous system becomes used to this level of stress, and eventually you'll hopefully find yourself able to deal better with sudden stress in most situations.

Stronger immune system

Studies have shown taking a cold shower increases the number of white blood cells in your body – and these little guys protect your body against diseases.

The studies don't show exactly how many is needed, however I'd recommend aiming for two to three a week to have a result.

Weight loss

Research has indicated exposure to the cold, which in this case is a cold shower, stimulates the generation of brown fat.

Brown fat is a specific type of fat tissue which generates energy by burning calories.

If you are looking to lose a few kilograms, trying cold showers could assist, especially post exercise.

Makes you happy

For those who live with depression, cold showers can shock your body into sending electrical impulses to your brain.

Think of this like jump-starting a car – your brain is jolted and you will have increased alertness, clarity and energy levels.

Cold showers are also a great way to train your mind into doing things that aren't pleasant. Photo / stock image

Moreover, endorphins will be released, which will lead to a feeling of wellbeing and joy.

Increased willpower

I'm sure many of these hustle-influencers you watch on your feed say that cold showers are about putting yourself through something you don't want to do in order to build toughness and character.

And they are correct, cold showers are a great way to train your mind into doing things that aren't pleasant.

If this is sounding desirable to you, ease into the habit of cold showers.

Start off with one a week, then two, then three and soon enough you'll be doing every shower cold. Though once again for lots of us circulation is key, which means alternating hot to cold often in 30-60 second intervals.

Another trick is to slowly lower the temperature at the end of a usual hot shower and find the temperature where you feel uncomfortable.

Then, stay underneath the water for two minutes. Breathe deeply to push through it. Next time, go colder, and the next time colder.

Eloise, your steamy showers won't hurt you or make you sick, and remember there are other ways to be healthy, like drinking water and eating fresh fruit and veggies. Don't fall for health fads and just stick to the basics.