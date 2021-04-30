Website of the Year

Dr Joshua Wolrich on nutribollocks and why dieting is a fool's game

9 minutes to read
Dr. Joshua Wolrich. Photo / Supplied

By:

Feature Writer, NZ Herald

Greg Bruce talks to the doctor who wants to dismantle the diet industry.

Strictly speaking, Dr Joshua Wolrich hasn't written an anti-diet book - he's written an anti bulls*** book - but it's fair to

