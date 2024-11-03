Doctor’s warning against viral ‘protein Diet Coke’ trend

What is protein Diet Coke?

Protein Diet Coke combines a pre-made protein shake mixed with Diet Coke, creating a creamy, carbonated drink designed to help people consume protein in a more enjoyable way.

The trend gained traction thanks to Utah content creator @beccers_gordonn, whose TikTok describing the drink as “a 10/10″ racked up over 2.6 million views.

Thousands of people then jumped on the bandwagon, trying out the recipe and sharing their verdicts.

US-based chef @wishbonekitchen was one of the more high-profile people to try the trend and was surprised at how good it tasted.

“Too stunned to speak,” she told her 2.2 million followers after taking a sip, later calling the concoction “phenomenal”.

“I was expecting to like it but ended up loving it,” she said.

Aussies share their own versions

The recipe is simple, just add a protein shake to a Diet Coke. However, because the trend initially took off in the States, most videos show people using a particular drink that is only available in America.

But that hasn’t stopped Aussies from giving it a crack.

AFL player and fitness entrepreneur @primetrain tried it out with the Vanilla Rokeby Protein Smoothie, which has similar macronutrients and is available at Coles and Woolworths.

“It’s delicious, like a spider,” he said of the drink that boasts a whopping 30g of protein.

“Making protein shakes fun is really important if you’re trying to stay lean.”

Another user, personal trainer @mazzfitmovement, opted for a McDonald’s Diet Coke mixed with the same protein shake and called it “genius”.

“This could be a new summer staple,” she added, “especially for those trying to hit their daily protein targets.”

Diet Coke can affect digestion. Photo / 123RF

Healthy or just a fad?

So, is protein Diet Coke a good way to make the calorie-free drink a bit more beneficial?

According to the experts, not really.

“Let’s get real – if your ‘protein’ comes from a pre-made shake, you’re likely getting more calories from sugar than from protein itself,” Dr Zac Turner, a biomedical scientist and doctor, told news.com.au.

“The average ready-to-go protein drink can sneak in a lot of filler, meaning that creamy shot into your Diet Coke may end up countering your sugar-free intentions.”

Turner recommended using a clean, high-quality whey isolate with minimal sugar for those keen to give the drink a try.

“It’s not likely to taste as fun or blend as easily but whey isolate packs a pure protein punch, so you’d actually get the benefits you’re after without accidentally turning your ‘diet’ drink into a dessert,” he explained.

But before you go running to the dairy aisle, consider whether or not you might need the extra protein in the first place.

“While adding protein to a drink can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary for everyone, only those who are active, trying to build muscle or have increased protein needs, such as during recovery,” said nutritionist Scott Keatley, speaking to Women’s World.

Plus, Diet Coke can affect digestion.

“The carbonation and artificial sweeteners in Diet Coke may cause bloating or discomfort,” he noted.

“Not only does it lack any real nutritional value. But it can also be hard to digest due to the carbonation and sweeteners.”

The trend stems from Mormon culture

Some people have speculated that the protein Diet Coke trend might have ties to Mormon culture, where unconventional soft drinks have a long history.

Most Mormons don’t drink alcohol, so many of them turn to soft drinks instead, making up flavour combinations to keep things interesting.

The most famous of these is the “Dirty Soda” trend that started in the early 2010s and is made by adding creamer and flavoured syrups to soft drinks.

The recent TV show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives sparked a renewed interest in the cult-favourite drink when one cast member referred to it as a “vice”.

@gordonramsayofficial Replying to @Gordon Ramsay Had to try what @Dua Lipa was cooking up….. ♬ original sound - Gordon Ramsay

Other viral Diet Coke trends

Diet Coke has seen its fair share of TikTok experimentation in recent years, with one of the latest variations being Dua Lipa’s Spicy Diet Coke.

The pop star shared her quirky recipe online, which saw her add pickle and jalapeno juice to her Coke.

The internet was left shocked and intrigued, including chef Gordon Ramsay, who tried it and immediately spat it out.

“Dua Lipa, for God’s sake, girl!” he exclaimed in a clip. “You’ll ruin your vocal cords!”