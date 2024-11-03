Doctor’s warning against viral ‘protein Diet Coke’ trend

The recipe is simple, just add a protein shake to a Diet Coke. However, because the trend initially took off in the States, most videos show people using a particular drink that is only available in America.
But that hasn’t stopped Aussies from giving it a crack.
AFL player and fitness entrepreneur @primetrain tried it out with the Vanilla Rokeby Protein Smoothie, which has similar macronutrients and is available at Coles and Woolworths.
“It’s delicious, like a spider,” he said of the drink that boasts a whopping 30g of protein.
“Making protein shakes fun is really important if you’re trying to stay lean.”
Another user, personal trainer @mazzfitmovement, opted for a McDonald’s Diet Coke mixed with the same protein shake and called it “genius”.
“This could be a new summer staple,” she added, “especially for those trying to hit their daily protein targets.”
So, is protein Diet Coke a good way to make the calorie-free drink a bit more beneficial?
According to the experts, not really.
“Let’s get real – if your ‘protein’ comes from a pre-made shake, you’re likely getting more calories from sugar than from protein itself,” Dr Zac Turner, a biomedical scientist and doctor, told news.com.au.
“The average ready-to-go protein drink can sneak in a lot of filler, meaning that creamy shot into your Diet Coke may end up countering your sugar-free intentions.”
Turner recommended using a clean, high-quality whey isolate with minimal sugar for those keen to give the drink a try.
“It’s not likely to taste as fun or blend as easily but whey isolate packs a pure protein punch, so you’d actually get the benefits you’re after without accidentally turning your ‘diet’ drink into a dessert,” he explained.
But before you go running to the dairy aisle, consider whether or not you might need the extra protein in the first place.
“While adding protein to a drink can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary for everyone, only those who are active, trying to build muscle or have increased protein needs, such as during recovery,” said nutritionist Scott Keatley, speaking to Women’s World.
Plus, Diet Coke can affect digestion.
“The carbonation and artificial sweeteners in Diet Coke may cause bloating or discomfort,” he noted.
“Not only does it lack any real nutritional value. But it can also be hard to digest due to the carbonation and sweeteners.”