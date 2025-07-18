Advertisement
Diary of a Smith & Caughey’s sales girl: What it was like working for the iconic Auckland retailer

Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
8 mins to read

NZME journalist Jaime Lyth talks to people outside Smith & Caughey’s on Queen St during the store's closing-down sale. Video / Jason Dorday
Opinion by Varsha Anjali
Varsha Anjali is a journalist in the lifestyle team at the Herald.
THE FACTS

  • Smith & Caughey’s was established in 1880 in Auckland.
  • It officially closed its doors on June 15.
  • The final day of its auction of retail assets will be Sunday, July 20.

Varsha Anjali worked at Smith & Caughey’s (Newmarket) as a part-time sales assistant, mostly in menswear, while she was studying at university. She started when she was 18 and left when she was 22 in 2014, bar a six-month gap. She shares her experiences, and the lessons she

Save