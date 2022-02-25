Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Design for Living: Black Lives Matter and the public art of Bristol

3 minutes to read
A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020: The battle over public art in Bristol. Photo / Getty Images

A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020: The battle over public art in Bristol. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Remember the statue of the 17th century British slave trader being toppled into the river? James Colson was his name, celebrated in Bristol until, at the height of Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.