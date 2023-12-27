Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Dean Barker health update: The latest in the Kiwi sailor’s bowel cancer battle

Greg Bruce
By
3 mins to read
Dean Barker was told he had bowel cancer in 2019, changing his life forever. Photo / Michael Craig

Dean Barker was told he had bowel cancer in 2019, changing his life forever. Photo / Michael Craig

In May, Dean Barker shared the moving and powerful story of his bowel cancer journey in an interview with the Herald. How’s he doing six months on?

It was 2019 when Dean Barker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle