Dean Barker: 'The darkest place' - my bowel cancer journey is not over

11 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

The America’s Cup veteran tells Greg Bruce he’s on a mission to save lives, including his own.

Dean Barker had found some blood in his poo but thought it was probably nothing. When it

