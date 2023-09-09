Singer-songwriter Danica Bryant: “Deliciously sweet yet shockingly bitter.”

SOUNDTRACK TO MY LIFE: Wellington singer-songwriter Danica Bryant on “evil witch energy” and the passionate women who’ve inspired her.

YOU OUGHTA KNOW, Alanis Morissette (1995)

Alanis Morrissette’s iconic album, Jagged Little Pill, was on constant rotate on family road trips when I was a kid, and it was my first introduction to a woman in music who really told it straight. She was angry and biting, and ready to attack. I knew I wanted to let it all out in my own material in that same way.

ALL THE THINGS SHE SAID, t.A.T.u (2002)

Russian duo t.A.T.u. are the masters of courting controversy in pop. All The Things She Said is about two girls in high school falling in love and when I saw them on the music video channel when I was 5 or 6, it was the first time I’d seen gay representation on TV. Its sincere sapphic love story struck deep into my heart, even as a child. Plus, the electric guitars on this track make it such a banger!

MOOD RING, Lorde (2021)

I’ve always loved Lorde’s satirical take on astrology and wellness culture in this song. Its beachy Y2K sound coupled with witty yet genuinely emotive lyrics really inspires the highly visual way I write, trying to create vivid images in the listener’s mind and often taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to the message. I’m not personally invested in astrology at all. I love the idea of trusting there’s a fate laid out for you if you need it, but it can be taken too far. My new single, Libra, is a very satirical song that makes fun of a friend who’d justify treating people terribly by saying, “I’m a Libra — I can’t help it.”

PIECE OF ME, Britney Spears (2007)

Britney Spears is my favourite artist of all time for her carefree attitude, iconic performances and the way she pioneered the electropop sound of the 2000s. I fell in love with pop music dancing to this song in the strobe lights of every school disco I ever went to. The confidence she has, pushing against all the cruelty the world gave her at the time (and still continues to give her), motivates me to unapologetically be myself in that same way.

THE CHAIN, Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Nobody has ever used music as a tool for revenge better than Stevie Nicks. I love the vocal work on this track from the Rumours album. I love the fearless honesty in the lyrical storytelling. I love the gritty guitar vibe. My own vocal performance is very inspired by Stevie. I have a lot of grit in my delivery and although it’s light-hearted pop, the themes are underscored by a lot of anger and undeniably feminine rage. The evil witch energy of Libra owes so much to all things Fleetwood Mac.

— As told to Joanna Wane

* Described as “deliciously sweet yet shockingly bitter”, Danica Bryant was mentored by Bic Runga and played support for Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Currently on her own Astrology Tour, she plays Moon in Wellington tomorrow night and Space Academy in Christchurch on September 15 — the day her new single Libra will be released. Bryant, 22, is a Gemini.