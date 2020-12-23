Covid 19 coronavirus: Royals won't attend church on Christmas Day for the first time in 32 years

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

The royal family will not be able to attend church on Christmas day because of the pandemic, with parts of the United Kingdom under strict lockdown.

According to a statement released by the Norfolk Police reported in the Daily Mail, "no members" of the Royal family will attend the traditional service at St Mary Magdalene Chruch at Sandringham, including Prince William and Kate.

Local police reportedly released the statement to encourage others to stay away. Thousands normally flock to the area nearby the church to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

It will be the first time the Queen and other members of the royal family haven't attended a religious service for Christmas in 32 years. They have spent Christmas at Sandringham every year since 1988.

The statement read: "Members of the public and the media are advised there will be no organised royal event at Sandringham this year.

"Members of the Royal Family will not be attending the usual Christmas Day service."

The Christmas service at Sandringham will still go ahead with social distancing measures and no singing, according to the Daily Mail.

It's not the only disruption to the normal festivities for the royals on Christmas Day.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured at the Christmas Day church service last year. Photo / Getty Images

For the first time in decades, the Queen and Prince Philip will spend the holiday season at Windsor Castle, a statement from Buckingham Palace said earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

ABC Australia report the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't confirmed their Christmas plans, and told a crowd earlier this month "it's difficult to know what to do for the best."

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will celebrate Christmas at their estate in Gloucestershire.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan, they will reportedly be spending it at their Montecito home along with Archie and Meghan's mother Doria.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who celebrated 73 years of marriage last month, have not spent Christmas at home since the mid-1980s.