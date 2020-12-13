What the Cambridge's leaked Christmas card exposes about Kate

The gorgeous picture showcases Kate as the "backbone" of the royal family. Photo / Facebook

Kate Middleton is the "backbone" of the royal family, that is according to a body language expert who analysed the royal couple's leaked Christmas card photo.

The Christmas card was sent to an NHS worker and was leaked on Facebook page Royalty 101 by a recipient. The message inside read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year", followed by a handwritten note from William.

"We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful," it read.

But it was the photo on the outside that told a much bigger story, according to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Daily Mail.

In the photo, taken at Amner Hall in Norfolk, Kate Middleton is seen with her arm around daughter Charlotte's waist. According to James, this gesture shows inclusion and protection from Kate,

"This pose signals the tightest family unit, with the earthy, woody tones of their background and outfits hinting that William and Kate might be happiest in the kind of natural, simple environment that they opted for when they were first married and went to live in Anglesey in simpler, non-sumptuous surroundings,'" she explained.

She continued: "The confident body language signals in this group pose come from one end, with both Kate and Charlotte sitting upright, throwing direct and almost [in Charlotte's case] challenging eye-gazes at the camera."

She noted that the poses and the way her children interact with her showcases that Kate is the "backbone" of the family.

"This level gaze looks the most royal, too. Kate looks like the undisputed backbone of the family unit," she added.

"William seems to acknowledge that his wife is his rock here, leaning in towards her, wearing a smile that involves a tight top lip and puckering of the brows at the bridge of the nose to suggest suppressed delight at being a supporter and back-seat protector of his family group."

James also noted that Prince George's smile shows his shy nature and "special bond with his father".

The photo has not been officially released by Kensington Palace but appears much more festive than the family's 2019 card which showcased the family with a vintage motorbike in a sunny setting.