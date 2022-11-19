King Charles has made a big decision regarding his brother Edward's title. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has made a huge decision regarding his brother, Prince Edward’s future title.

Daily Mail has reported the King has decided Edward will not get the Duke of Edinburgh title despite the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip promising it to him.

The promise was made and given to Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex as their wedding present in June 1999 with a statement revealing Charles – then the Prince of Wales – agreed with the decision.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown.”

However, with the King’s desire to modernise the monarchy and “slim” it down, he has decided against the dukedom, claiming “it wouldn’t make sense”.

Edward was promised the title as a wedding present. Photo / Getty Images

The U-turn decision means Edward and Sophie will not be the Duke and Duchess and instead Charles will keep the title himself. However, a courtier said the King will not use it.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source said, “The King wants to slim down the monarchy, as is well known. That means it wouldn’t make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh. It’s a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s son, James, Viscount Severn.

“Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess.”

It comes amid news that Edward and Princess Anne have been personally requested by King Charles to stand in for him on key occasions when he may not be available.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend an emotional vigil for their late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

The Sun reported earlier this week that Charles has named his brother and sister as Counsellors of State , meaning their role is to carry out his constitutional duties if he is sick or out of the country.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have retained their status as Counsellors of State despite rumours they were set to be stripped of the role.

Charles wrote to the House of Lords, “To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency acts 1937 to 1963 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar. Both of whom have previously undertaken this role.”

It was formerly reported that the King was thinking of changing the law so that only working members of the royal family could act as Counsellors of State.

Though neither Harry nor Andrew are working royals, they remain in the role.