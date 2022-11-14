King Charles III. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has made the decision not to strip Prince Andrew and Prince Harry of a major royal role - but he’s also appointed Prince Edward and Princess Anne to the post, reports The Sun.

Charles’ long-awaited “shake-up” of the royal family’s responsibilities has seen him widen the pool of Counsellors of State - whose role is to carry out his constitutional duties if he is sick or out of the country.

Now the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal are both officially able to take on the King’s roles in his absence.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have retained their status as Counsellors of State despite rumours they were set to be stripped of the role.

Charles wrote to the House of Lords, “To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content should parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency acts 1937 to 1963 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar. Both of whom have previously undertaken this role.”

It was formerly reported that the King was thinking of changing the law so that only working members of the royal family could act as Counsellors of State.

Though neither Harry nor Andrew are working royals, they remain in the role.

The House of Lords called for a “sensible amendment” to the law in October as Harry lives in the US and Andrew has taken a step back from public duties.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry risked losing their status as Counsellors of State. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal roles in February this year, but has been a Counsellor of State since he turned 21 in 1981. Harry has held the role since September 2005 - his 21st birthday.

Viscount Stansgate had addressed the House of Lords calling for a change to the Regency Act now that Charles is King.

“Otherwise, are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the Counsels of State and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?” he questioned.

“Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?”

The Queen had not travelled overseas since 2015, but the new King, Queen Consort and Prince of Wales are all set to embark on coronation world tours next year.

Previously, when the Queen left the country for official tours, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother filled in.



