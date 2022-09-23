A new book claims Meghan seemed "bored" and preferred to go "her own way". Photo / Getty Images

An explosive new book has made a shocking claim about Meghan Markle and Queen Consort Camilla.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has released a new book titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort, revealing shock moments between royal family members including one between the former Suits actress and the Queen Consort.

Levin claimed Camilla greeted the Duchess of Sussex "warmly" when she first met the family in London as she knows "more than anyone" the difficulties of acceptance in the royal family and wanted "to help any newcomer".

However, the Sun newspaper reported things seemed to have then taken a turn, as a source revealed: "She [Camilla] tried to be supportive, was happy to be her [Meghan's] mentor and took her out for private lunches.

"A source at the time told me: 'She doesn't want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan'... Meghan, however, seemed bored, was unresponsive and preferred to go her own way, with the result that the Queen Consort's advice landed on stony ground."

Levin also noted the relationship between Camilla and her two stepsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, claiming her place in their life was an "almost impossible challenge".

A royal insider claimed her relationship with the Duke of Sussex was the most difficult and insisted the Queen Consort always felt "quite wary" of Harry.

The source said Camilla was quite unnerved around her stepson as she "used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way".

Despite this Levin said the source admitted they "got on quite well".

The explosive release of the book comes after two weeks of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

Harry rushed to Balmoral that day but was reportedly too late to see his grandmother before she died.

Flight data obtained by Daily Mail revealed the Duke of Sussex was still on the plane travelling to Scotland at the time of the monarch's death, with him landing 15 minutes later and officially leaving the airport at 7pm, UK time.

He was said to have arrived at the Balmoral estate at 7.52pm while Her Majesty was reported to have died at 4.30pm.

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly returning to their Montecito home "as soon as possible" to be reunited with their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as they have not seen them for three weeks.