The couple hasn't seen their children for nearly three weeks. Photo / AP

The couple hasn't seen their children for nearly three weeks. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to fly back to the US "as soon as possible" so they can be reunited with their children.

After almost three weeks abroad, the California-based couple are missing their children after their lengthy and unexpected stay in the UK for the Queen's funeral.

The Sun has reported Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have been in good hands while their parents mourned the 96-year-old monarch, having been looked after by the duchess' mum, Doria Ragland at the family's Montecito home.

The couple last saw their children on September 3 and according to a source they have "missed the kids like crazy".

A source told US Weekly, "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks."

The couple has reportedly been FaceTiming their kids every day. Photo / Twitter

The insider said it's "the longest amount of time they've been apart from their children," and they have been "FaceTiming them every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks".

Harry rushed to Balmoral on September 8 but was reportedly too late to see his grandmother before she died.

Flight data obtained by Daily Mail revealed the Duke of Sussex was still on the plane travelling to Scotland at the time of the monarch's death, with him landing 15 minutes later and officially leaving the airport at 7pm.

He was said to have arrived at the Balmoral estate at 7.52pm while Her Majesty was reported to have died at 4.30pm UK time.

The couple were visibly upset as they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Photo / AP

It comes amid claims suggesting the duke was told of his beloved grandmother's death mere minutes before the public.

In an article that has since been removed, the Telegraph claimed Harry was the last to know of Her Majesty's death, suggesting another example of the rift between the devastated royal and his family.

However, the Palace has since fired back at claims. In a rare statement regarding the private matter, a spokesman for the King said, "The public was only informed after every family member had been informed."

Daily Mail later reported their understanding is Harry was told shortly before the public but it was not from malice. Instead, it was because he was on the plane rushing to see the monarch and was therefore not contactable.