The Duchess of Cornwall met The Crown star, Emerald Fennell at a reception at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall met The Crown star, Emerald Fennell at a reception at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The memorable meeting between the Duchess of Cornwall and The Crown star, Emerald Fennell at a reception at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day yesterday.

The 36-year-old actress - who starred in the Netflix series between 2019 and 2020 - told journalist Georgie Prodromou of her meeting with Camilla: "It was particularly nice to meet her today on International Women's Day because, you know, she does so much for so many, particularly female charities."

Camilla and Emerald were seen chatting and laughing together at the event in London.

The actress joked: "I was nervous I might be thrown in the Tower - but so far, so good."

Emerald also praised the Duchess for how she's dealt with fame and pressure over the years.

She said: "She's been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace."

The Duchess, on the other hand, joked about Emerald's presence at the reception.

She quipped: "For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So, Emerald - be prepared!"

Camilla, upon meeting Emerald, quipped: "For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over." Photo / Getty Images

Various members of the royal family have previously shared their thoughts about The Crown, including Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old Prince admitted that the hit series provides viewers with a "rough idea" about the pressures of royal life.

Harry - who now lives in California, after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020 - said: "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction … But it's loosely based on the truth.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."