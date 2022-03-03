Queen Elizabeth has shown her support for Ukraine with a 'generous' donation. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is the latest member of the royal family to show support for Ukraine.

The 95-year-old monarch made a "generous" donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, according to a tweet made by The Disasters Emergency Committee on Thursday.

Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal — DEC (@decappeal) March 3, 2022

The move comes after Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met with London-based Ukrainians earlier in the week in what People reported was an "emotional" meeting. Camilla was seen to be tearful as she embraced the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko before saying "we are praying for you".

Prince Charles went on to give an unexpected speech in which he said he and his wife had been "deeply moved" during their visit, especially after seeing the "extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression".

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also shared their support for Ukraine in a tweet to the Kensington Royal Twitter account, where the couple say: "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

And Prince Harry and Meghan shared their own statement of support on their Archwell Foundation website the day the attack started, writing: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

On February 24 Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine which has killed and injured thousands. The UN General Assembly met earlier this week and voted to demand Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.