Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'joyless' royal appearances

Meghan and Harry's royal appearances were very memorable, but not for the reasons they might have wanted. Photo / Getty Images

Back when they were still officially 'royal', the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a number of official royal visits. Their royal appearances were very memorable, but not for the reasons they might have wanted.

Guests who attended a gala for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, held at the Natural History Museum have now come forward to describe Harry and Meghan's appearance at the event as "joyless" and reminiscent of a "witness protection programme".

Royal biographer Robert Hardman said well wishers paid a hefty sum (NZ$231) per head for the event and expected to "at least see and hear the Sussexes, if not receive a handshake".

Of the event, Hardman wrote in the Daily Mail: "As the couple arrived, huge screens were erected in the atrium to prevent anyone obtaining a photo or even a glimpse as the couple were swiftly ushered into a side room."

Another guest is reported to have commented: "It was joyless.

"It felt more like a witness-protection program than a royal fundraiser."

Prior to the event at the Natural History Museum, Harry and Meghan had undertaken a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and parts of the Pacific. Of this trip Hardman alleges that Meghan and Harry "made no effort to engage with the accompanying press corps".

On their trip to NZ Meghan and Harry are said to have "made no effort to engage with the accompanying press corps". Photo / Getty Images

He wrote: "At the end of 16 days of travelling and 76 engagements, from Tonga to Sydney, their officials asked them if they would, at least, acknowledge the press corps [who had joined them for the entire royal trip].

"Finally, during the last leg of the tour, the couple grudgingly walked to the back of the plane where the press were working.

"The Duke kept things short. 'Thanks for coming,' he told them, before adding: 'Not that we invited you'", recalls Hardman.

Meghan and Harry's final public engagement was a Commonwealth Day service in March, 2019, shortly before the decamped for America.