Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Book review: Entanglement by Bryan Walpert

4 minutes to read
Bryan Walpert.

Bryan Walpert.

By Angelique Kasmara

Entanglement
by Bryan Walpert
(Mākaro Press, $35)

American-born Auckland writer Bryan Walpert has published literary criticism, a novella, and collections of poetry and stories, but Entanglement — longlisted for the Ockham NZ Book Awards — is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.