Once Were Warriors actor Pete Smith dies

Photo / NZ Film Commission

By RNZ

The actor Pete Smith has died, aged 63.

Smith starred in many of the most popular films made in New Zealand in the 80s and 90s, including Once Were Warriors, What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted and The Piano.

His debut movie role in The Quiet Earth in 1985 saw him win a NZ Guild of Film and Television GOFTA award for best supporting actor.

Smith also appeared in several TV series including Shortland Street, and made documentaries for Māori Television.

He had reportedly been ill for some time.

- RNZ