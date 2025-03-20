A major seafood supplier will not harvest Bluff oysters in 2025, prompting one of the country’s leading restaurants to take them off their menu.
Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation chief executive Todd Moyle says that due to ongoing concerns about the poor state of the fishery, the iwi-owned Ngāi Tahu Seafood will not harvest tio / Bluff oysters this season.
“For the past two years, Ngāi Tahu Seafood has ceased harvesting tio earlier in the season due to a decline in the quantity landed and the poor quality of the catch,” he said.
“The tio fishery is currently facing several challenges. While disease and viruses are significant contributors to the decline in healthy tio populations from one season to the next, there are other potential contributing factors. For example, climate change has led to more frequent and severe weather events, fluctuations in sea temperatures, and disruptions to food sources, all of which negatively impact the fishery.”
Last night, Auckland restaurant Depot Eatery and Oyster Bar, owned by chef Al Brown, announced on Instagram it would not be serving the southern oysters this season, following conversations with its suppliers and correspondence with the iwi-owned fishery in Bluff.