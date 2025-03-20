Depot was one of the country’s earliest raw oyster bars, operating a dedicated counter shucking shellfish to order.

Announcing the decision to bench-rest the kaimoana from their menu, the eatery explained: “For the last three seasons, Ngāi Tahu have noticed a decline in the quality, size, and quantity of Bluff oysters being fished in Foveaux Strait, raising concerns around the sustainability of these oysters.

“At Depot we celebrate all things seafood, and pride ourselves on serving only the best kaimoana on our menus, we also firmly believe in supporting sustainable practices, utilising secondary cuts of meat, and showcasing a diverse selection of fish, and as a restaurant we recognise the responsibility we have to invest in the sustainability of our natural resources and taonga here in Aotearoa.

“While this was not a decision we made lightly, we ultimately feel that the best thing for us to do as an oyster-centric restaurant was to play our part in alleviating the stress on the seabeds in Foveaux Strait, by removing Bluff oysters from our menus for this season, and doing our bit to ensure that these very special oysters can be around to be enjoyed for generations to come.

“While you won’t be seeing Bluff oysters on our menu this year, rest assured that we will still be showcasing a wide range other beautiful oysters grown and harvested from around Aotearoa, all shucked fresh to order.”

Chef Al Brown prepares a tray of oysters at his restaurant Depot in 2014. The restaurant will not serve Bluff oysters in 2025. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Bluff oyster season generally runs between March and August, when the shellfish are dredged from the coastlines of Southland, one of the few natural oyster beds in the world.

Bluff oysters (Tiostrea chilensis) grow naturally in the strong currents and cold waters of Foveaux Strait, which separates Te Wai Pounamu (the South Island) from Rakiura (Stewart Island) and is one of the oldest commercial fisheries in New Zealand.

Moyle said Ngāi Tahu were taking a “an intergenerational approach to our fishing practices, prioritising the long-term sustainability of the fishery and the wellbeing of the communities it supports”.

“We will continue to closely monitor the health and performance of the fishery and will make an informed decision about whether we fish tio next season by the end of the year.”