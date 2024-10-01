Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has appointed Warwick Tauwhare-George to chair its commercial arm, Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited.
Tauwhare-George, from Ngāi Tahu-Ngāti Waewae, Ngāti Wheke, and Ngāti Hikairo, is a former chief executive of Taranaki’s Paraninihi ki Waitotara Incorporation and a member of Fonterra’s Co-operative Relations Committee.
With extensive governance experience dating back to 2006 and including international roles, Tauwhare-George holds directorships with CentrePort Limited, a significant player in New Zealand’s import and export supply chains, Riverlock Group, a family-owned entity employing approximately 140 kaimahi with interests in horticulture (kiwifruit), post-harvest infrastructure, dairy and forestry, and Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional economic development agency for Taranaki.
He was formerly the Chair of Ngāmotu Hotels Ltd, and has been a member of Fonterra’s Co-operative Relations Committee.