He was formerly chief executive of Parininihi ki Waitotara, a Taranaki-based Māori incorporation with interests across various sectors as well as public and private investment funds.

Most recently, Tauwhare-George has been employed by the Ministry for Primary Industries as the Deputy Director-General Māori Partnerships and Investment. The focus of this role has been on developing an operational strategy and establishing a business unit within MPI to work with and support iwi, hapū, whānau and Māori organisations to grow their primary sector interests.

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa says Tauwhare-George’s leadership and governance experience spans a wide range of industry sectors including primary industries, infrastructure, property and construction, tourism and funds investment, which align extremely well with the sectors in which Ngāi Tahu Holdings is active.

“Most importantly, throughout his career to date, Warwick has demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for whānau, making him an excellent choice for this role,” Tipa says.

Tauwhare-George says he is privileged to have the opportunity to return to work for the iwi.

“As a parent of three daughters, I am conscious of the responsibility we have to ensure that our actions today are in the best interests of future generations of Ngāi Tahu whānau.”

He will take on his chair role from November 30 and will work with current board director and interim chair Jon Hartley to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.



