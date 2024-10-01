Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Māori Money: Warwick Tauwhare-George takes over the helm of the $2b+ Ngāi Tahu Holdings

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Warwick Tauwhare-George has been announced as the new chair of Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has appointed Warwick Tauwhare-George to chair its commercial arm, Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation Limited.

Tauwhare-George, from Ngāi Tahu-Ngāti Waewae, Ngāti Wheke, and Ngāti Hikairo, is a former chief executive of Taranaki’s Paraninihi ki Waitotara Incorporation and a member of Fonterra’s Co-operative Relations Committee.

With extensive governance experience dating back to 2006 and including international roles, Tauwhare-George holds directorships with CentrePort Limited, a significant player in New Zealand’s import and export supply chains, Riverlock Group, a family-owned entity employing approximately 140 kaimahi with interests in horticulture (kiwifruit), post-harvest infrastructure, dairy and forestry, and Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional economic development agency for Taranaki.

He was formerly the Chair of Ngāmotu Hotels Ltd, and has been a member of Fonterra’s Co-operative Relations Committee.

He was formerly chief executive of Parininihi ki Waitotara, a Taranaki-based Māori incorporation with interests across various sectors as well as public and private investment funds.

Most recently, Tauwhare-George has been employed by the Ministry for Primary Industries as the Deputy Director-General Māori Partnerships and Investment. The focus of this role has been on developing an operational strategy and establishing a business unit within MPI to work with and support iwi, hapū, whānau and Māori organisations to grow their primary sector interests.

Warwick Tauwhare-George.
Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa says Tauwhare-George’s leadership and governance experience spans a wide range of industry sectors including primary industries, infrastructure, property and construction, tourism and funds investment, which align extremely well with the sectors in which Ngāi Tahu Holdings is active.

"Most importantly, throughout his career to date, Warwick has demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for whānau, making him an excellent choice for this role," Tipa says.

“Most importantly, throughout his career to date, Warwick has demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for whānau, making him an excellent choice for this role,” Tipa says.

Tauwhare-George says he is privileged to have the opportunity to return to work for the iwi.

“As a parent of three daughters, I am conscious of the responsibility we have to ensure that our actions today are in the best interests of future generations of Ngāi Tahu whānau.”

He will take on his chair role from November 30 and will work with current board director and interim chair Jon Hartley to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.


