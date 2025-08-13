Australian food truck slammed for ‘whopping’ burger with price to match

More than 110 food vendors pop up at the gathering, which is held at Brisbane Showgrounds, and some iconic food items have become synonymous with the show, such as the renowned strawberry sundae.

This year, an epic-sized (and priced) burger is set to take out the top spot as the internet’s most viral creation from the nine-day event.

The Blockbuster Burger will set people back A$55 ($60). Photo / @the_ekka via TikTok

The Blockbuster Burger features double beef patties, double smoky bacon, lettuce, tomato, special burger sauce and liquid cheese, all held together inside a giant “block bun”, which is a hollowed-out half loaf of bread.

The decadent dish is served with chips and comes in at A$55.

An Ekka spokesperson told news.com.au that it’s “designed to feed two … but to be honest, could feed more”.

Optional extras cost between A$2 and A$4 and include a gluten-free bun, extra cheese or meat, and bacon.

“It’s huge,” the spokesperson said. “Visitors to the Ekka love trying new and wonderful food items … and the Blockbuster Burger certainly stands out among all the options available.”

They said Smash Burgers offers a range of other, more affordable options, such as a regular smash burger and chips for A$22.

“There are also plenty of other value menu items priced at A$10 or less from other vendors, and family meal bundles starting from just A$12 that can feed a family of four,” they said.

Despite the novelty factor, it didn’t take long for people to raise a few eyebrows online.

“That burger is more expensive than the ticket to enter the Ekka,” one person wrote, noting that an adult ticket is $40.95 and a child’s is $26.95.

Others called it a “scam” and said anyone who paid that amount for a burger was an “idiot”.

“Jesus Christ,” someone else simply said. “No idea who would buy this”.

“Is this … real?” another confused commenter asked.

“What an absolute p***take,” declared another.

Someone else tried to break down the maths: “So an extra patty is A$4. That means the two patties in the burger are A$8. Bacon is A$3, so with two slices, that’s A$6. We’re up to A$14 now.

“Gluten-free bun is A$3, which is more expensive, so let’s say the standard bun is A$2. Another A$2 for the cheese. Now we’re at A$18. So there must be $37 worth of lettuce, tomato, and sauce in that burger.”

Why wasn't the photo of the giant burger included in the menu? Photo / @Tx_Aussie via Reddit

Others wondered why the photo of the giant burger wasn’t included on the menu board, which instead features a regular burger.

“A photo of the giant burger would at least get me curious and explain why they want A$55 for it … why advertise with just a basic burger?” someone asked.

Others, after seeing the product, said they still wouldn’t pay A$55 for it.

“That looks like a 1kg brick of dog s***,” one comment read.

“Looks absolutely s***house,” another reply read.

However, not all the commentary was negative.

“It is a bloody good whopping feed! Well worth the coin,” one happy punter declared.