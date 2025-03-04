The customer said she felt “awkward” and couldn’t understand why they were being so difficult.

She also claimed a staff member was being “extra nice to all the drunk girls and asking for tips over the counter”, while ignoring her.

After waiting 40 minutes, the customer claims she left empty-handed.

“To make it worse I didn’t even get my food as they ‘accidentally’ gave my food to someone else,” she said.

“I cannot believe the way I was treated that night.”

Outside Fergburger in Queenstown. Photo / Hamish Clark

Fergburger general manager Claire Burke said they’re aware of the allegations and have contacted the customer directly.

“The complaint raises serious allegations surrounding their experience at our restaurant when ordering a steak in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

The current priority is to understand the circumstances surrounding the complaint, Burke said.

“To ensure compliance with legal obligations, under the Employment Relations Act 2000, we are currently investigating this allegation.”

Burke said the customer has been invited to meet in person to discuss their experience and concerns, but the offer has not been taken up.

“I had hoped that a meeting would provide a valuable opportunity to clarify some details and if a misunderstanding in communication between both parties may have occurred,” she said.

“Fergburger deeply values the loyalty of all our customers, and we will resolve this matter. Our commitment remains to providing the highest standard of service and ensuring that every guest has a positive experience at our restaurant.”

It comes just weeks after another staff member was dismissed for racially targeting a customer.

The Fergburger receipt that was presented to the customer in February. Photo / Supplied

A friend of the customer posted a receipt, dated February 16 at 3.35pm, to social media.

They allege their friend did not give their name to the server, who named them on the receipt as “ching chang”.

Fergburger released a statement on February 18, saying the employee involved in the incident has been dismissed for their “unjustified behaviour”.

There was a long line outside of Fergburger in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

“While this cannot undo the incident or lessen the harm caused, Fergburger remains committed to addressing the situation thoroughly,” it read.

“This incident has been caused by a single individual whose actions are entirely inconsistent with Ferg’s values.”

The general manager has been in contact with the customer and has been providing updates since the incident, the statement said.

“Our team is made up of employees from over 37 different countries, and we have always taken pride in fostering a warm and inclusive environment.”

The company said it would implement additional cultural sensitivity training to reinforce its commitment to inclusivity.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.