Iconic Queenstown burger joint Fergburger launched its second internal investigation in a month after allegations of another “horror” customer experience.
A customer took to Facebook to describe “another Fergburger horror movie”, claiming she left the establishment last Friday feeling “abused” after staff members allegedly made sexual remarks and neglected her order.
She said the comments started after she ordered a steak.
“They were making fun of me saying, ‘Oh she wants the meat’ ... laughing at me and repeating, ‘She wants the meat’,” she said online.
“I cannot believe the way I was treated that night.”
Fergburger general manager Claire Burke said they’re aware of the allegations and have contacted the customer directly.
“The complaint raises serious allegations surrounding their experience at our restaurant when ordering a steak in the early hours of Saturday morning.”
The current priority is to understand the circumstances surrounding the complaint, Burke said.
“To ensure compliance with legal obligations, under the Employment Relations Act 2000, we are currently investigating this allegation.”
Burke said the customer has been invited to meet in person to discuss their experience and concerns, but the offer has not been taken up.
“I had hoped that a meeting would provide a valuable opportunity to clarify some details and if a misunderstanding in communication between both parties may have occurred,” she said.
“Fergburger deeply values the loyalty of all our customers, and we will resolve this matter. Our commitment remains to providing the highest standard of service and ensuring that every guest has a positive experience at our restaurant.”
It comes just weeks after another staff member was dismissed for racially targeting a customer.
A friend of the customer posted a receipt, dated February 16 at 3.35pm, to social media.