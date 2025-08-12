NZ Herald Morning News Update | Calls for bed tax consideration and lessons from Hillmorton review

The man behind YouTube’s most-subscribed channel is bringing his namesake burger chain to New Zealand, with the first kitchen poised to take orders from the end of this month.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is officially launching MrBeast Burger in Auckland at 3pm on August 29.

Boasting 421 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast creates game-style video content which sees everyday people compete in challenges for sizeable amounts of cash.

MrBeast Burger will mainly operate under a delivery-first model, partnering with commercial “ghost kitchens” to set up an online order service through UberEats and Doordash.

But a takeaway-only store will also open its doors in Freemans Bay on August 30 from 12pm to 10.30pm daily, with plans to launch more locations across the country.