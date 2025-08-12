Whether the YouTuber will be physically present in New Zealand for MrBeast Burger’s debut is unknown.
However, the generosity Donaldson’s known for won’t be forgotten over opening weekend, with the store supplying shoe charms to the first 500 customers, “surprise MrBeast style giveaways for selected lucky customers” and free Pepsi cans with every order.
The NZ menu will sell items popular at United States stores like the Beast Style, Chandler Style, Nashville Chicken and Nolan Style Burger.
The only difference to their American counterparts is that most ingredients will be produced here at home.
“MrBeast Burger has taken the world by storm but for us it’s not just about the hype, it’s about making tasty burgers,” says VBNZ co-founder and MrBeast Burger’s NZ operator Dec Penfold.
“We’re bringing an iconic American burger brand and giving it a Kiwi twist. From the pickles to the patties, nearly every ingredient is sourced from local New Zealand producers. It’s all about quality, consistency and flavour.”