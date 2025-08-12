Advertisement
Updated

YouTube star MrBeast to open burger franchise in Auckland end of August

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The man behind YouTube’s most-subscribed channel is bringing his namesake burger chain to New Zealand, with the first kitchen poised to take orders from the end of this month.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is officially launching MrBeast Burger in Auckland at 3pm on August 29.

Boasting 421 million subscribers

