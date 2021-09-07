Aussie socialite 'in hiding' after footage of her inhaling 'white powder' surfaces

The 36-year-old has now reportedly been 'forced into hiding' over the 'snorting' scandal. Picture / Instagram

Nadia Bartel has reportedly been "forced into hiding" as the "snorting" scandal continues to worsen.

The former WAG and mum-of-two has been ditched by sponsors, she copped a stinging $5452 fine for breaching Covid rules and has even become the butt of several online jokes since footage of her inhaling a white powder on Thursday emerged.

On Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old was said to have been "forced into hiding" in a new report by Daily Mail Australia.

The publication hasn't stated where that information has come from, but Bartel hasn't posted online since her public apology on Friday where she stated she was "embarrassed and remorseful".

And the last sighting of her was on Thursday afternoon when she was seen carrying a box of cask wine.

With Victoria's stay-home orders, it's likely Bartel would be inside her $3 million federation-style property in Melbourne's swanky suburb of Windsor.

Social media commentary has continued, with an old post emerging in which she shares advice on "listening to authorities" during the Covid pandemic last year recently emerging.

"It's impossible not to feel a little worried and anxious during this time as information is changing daily and we don't know what the future holds," she wrote during an Instagram Stories Q&A 18 months ago.

"Particularly as a small business owner it's tough financially too. I do believe that we all need to take this seriously, so I have been listening to the authorities and trying to self-isolate as much as I can.

"I also believe it's important to stay positive so I am listening to the news only once a day and trying not to be consumed by it – but instead focus[ing] on doing things at home that keep me in a positive mindset."

In light of recent events though, some have branded the post "ironic".

Bartel's glamorous life began to unravel shortly after the sighting when a three-second clip was "accidentally" posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday by friend and business partner Ellie Pearson.

In the clip, she can be seen "snorting" a white substance from a grey plate, said to be a $3 design from budget superstore Kmart.

A screenshot from an Instagram post showing Nadia Bartel snorting cocaine. Photo / Supplied

Bartel swiftly responded to the shock clip – deleted after 10 minutes – saying she was "embarrassed" by her actions.

"Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions," she wrote on her Instagram account, which has nearly 600,000 followers.

"I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future. To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

"I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia."

However, it hasn't stopped brands cutting ties with the mum with JSHealth Vitamins, which Bartel promoted on her Instagram account just one month ago, announcing on Sunday it had decided to end their working relationship.

"We, like many of you, are shocked and disappointed by the recent actions of an individual who has endorsed our products," it posted on Instagram.

"JSHealth fundamentally supports all public health orders in place to keep us safe in this hugely difficult time for so many. We do not tolerate illicit behaviour.

"Please know we have taken immediate action and will no longer be working with this individual – or anyone who does not align with our values."

Despite owning her actions the public backlash continues, with some slamming Bartel's apology as "gutless".

Nadia Bartel hasn't been seen since Thursday when she was walking with friend Ellie Pearson clutching a box of wine. Picture / Matrix

Some have even poked fun at the scandal by pointing out the name of a lingerie brand Bartel recently promoted on Instagram – Fine Lines.

"Favourite part of the Nadia Bartel shenanigans is her lingerie company is called 'Fine Lines'," one person joked on Twitter.

"That Nadia Bartel spruiks Fine Lines (lingerie) is kind of funny," another tweeted.

The underwear brand has since turned off comments on all its Instagram posts.

Countless memes about the $3 Kmart plate used during the party have also been shared on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok in recent days.

News.com.au has contacted Nadia Bartel for comment.