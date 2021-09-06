The Voice judge Guy Sebastian apologises for pro-vax Instagram

Anti-vaccine protester Taylor Winterstein and her husband, former Manly NRL star Frank Winterstein, were served with fines for breach of public health orders in Sydney. Video / @tays_way

Anti-vaccine protester Taylor Winterstein and her husband, former Manly NRL star Frank Winterstein, were served with fines for breach of public health orders in Sydney. Video / @tays_way

Guy Sebastian has issued an apology video after urging Aussies to get vaccinated - but it's seen the star hit with a wave of criticism.

Guy Sebastian has issued an emotional apology after posting a now-deleted social media message urging Australians to get vaccinated.

In an Instagram video shared late on Monday night, The Voice judge claimed that the original post had been published without his "direct involvement" and told his followers he was "really sorry".

"I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices," he said.

Sebastian appeared to refer to a post made on Monday promoting his involvement in the entertainment industry's #VaxTheNation advertising campaign, which urges Australians to get vaccinated in order for live shows to resume.

Guy deleted this pro-vaccination message that was posted to his official account yesterday. Photo / Instagram

He began his apology by stating that he wanted to "clear something up" while speaking directly to the camera.

"I'm sure some of you today would have seen an industry call-out with the best of intentions for our live music industry – which has been absolutely decimated – trying to find a pathway forward so that we can all assemble together again."

Music industry heavyweights including Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, and the Hilltop Hoods joined forces with major record labels, ticketing agencies and festival organisers for the #VaxTheNation initiative, which was released on Monday.

In the short campaign video, Australians were called on to help "stop the interruptions" to the entertainment industry and help end the cycle of lockdowns.

Sebastian is promoted among the high-profile names behind the cause.

"While I, like everybody else in my industry, want things to get going again, it is not my role to communicate in a way that that post was communicated," Sebastian began.

"I would never, ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices. I'm very sensitive of it – not only on a public level, but even in my personal life, with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices."

Some artists are expending a huge amount of their cultural capital challenging audiences to get vaxxed. So much respect. And then there's guy sebastian, one of our most successful artists, who sounds like he agrees with the science but is terrified of losing his anti-vax $ — Urthboy (@urthboy) September 6, 2021

Sebastian, who shot to fame in 2001 as the first winner of Australian Idol, finished up the video with a direct apology.

"I just want to say I'm really sorry, it was not a post that communicated with the love or compassion which I feel is needed when it comes to addressing things like vaccinations.

👀 Guy Sebastian puts out a video apologising for a post made to his account yesterday promoting vaccines (I'm presuming it was the Vax The Nation campaign run by the music industry) pic.twitter.com/vjW1mS7rmj — cameronwilson (@cameronwilson) September 6, 2021

"I just wanted to clarify that so I could speak my truth and people would know how I actually feel."

Comments on the video were switched off.

This is disappointing @GuySebastian brother. You can be pro personal freedoms & promote the facts that vaccines are safe and effective and our path out at the same time. https://t.co/OM6hsTFyr3 — nic kelly (@nicwkelly) September 6, 2021

Unfortunately, it seemed the apology video may have backfired, with many left confused by his message.

However, in a statement to news.com.au, the Battle Scars singer was blunt about his position.

"There is no confusion, I made the personal decision to be double vaccinated. I support the music industry initiatives to revive our industry, however, I personally don't believe it is my place to deal in absolutes to tell people what to do in regards to their personal health choices. We need to remember to communicate with empathy and understanding. This has always been my goal."

Sebastian had faced criticism across social media, including by a number of his industry peers, who were left "disappointed" by his apparent backtracking on the campaign's pro-vaccination message.

I too think this sucks. Guy seems like a nice person but for his God’s sake, stand for something. https://t.co/U6V1eqUGRV — Germaldine Quinn (@geraldinequinn) September 6, 2021

Last year, Sebastian also copped backlash from the arts sector after posing with Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an unpaid role to help promote the federal government's $250 million emergency relief package.

It is surprising. Sebastian is a very likeable character, but here he seems to be apologising for a Get Vaxxed post put out under his name yesterday.

In my view, nothing to apologise for.

Nothing wrong with saying: "GET VAXXED, #FFS!" https://t.co/wLVFWqiZyG — 💉 Peter FitzSimons💉 (@Peter_Fitz) September 6, 2021

But the botched funding was widely criticised by the entertainment industry, who were disappointed by the slow rollout - and Sebastian later told the Herald Sun he felt he'd been used as a "prop" by the Federal Government.

For one of the least offensive and most powerful figures in our music industry, Guy Sebastian sure is having a DOOZEY of a year. Chin up babes. — Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan) September 6, 2021

"I copped it, because I was trying to support something I believed would make a difference. And it hasn't, so that's on me," Sebastian said.

Oooooof Guy Sebastian… pic.twitter.com/44UgYzYZnN — Kids At Midnight (@kidsatmidnight) September 6, 2021

"I made that decision, I'll cop it, that's fair enough. But it doesn't mean I agree with how it's been rolled out, I think it's dismal.

Guy Sebastian: “I would ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices”

Also Guy Sebastian: pic.twitter.com/J2Hc28j0MT — Wile E. Minogue (@chrisopotamia) September 6, 2021

"I'm embarrassed that I was used as a prop to push something that to be honest they haven't done the due diligence on to make sure it's actually getting to the people that need it. It was just a box that was ticked."