Aussie trio allegedly try to shoot drugs into prison with bow and arrow

Port Augusta Prison in South Australia where three people allegedly tried to get drugs into the prison using a bow and arrow. Photo / Google

Two men and a woman have been charged after allegedly trying to shoot drugs into a jail in South Australia's southern Flinders Ranges region by using a bow and arrow.

A grey Mazda sedan that had three occupants inside was reported to police about 5.30pm on Monday for behaving suspiciously behind the Port Augusta Prison, north of Adelaide.

Staff from the correctional facility told police one man got out of the car and tried to shoot a package into the prison.

Police allege the 32-year-old Ridleyton man, then tried to run away, but was arrested near the jail.

The car he was in drove away from the prison, but was later found nearby on Racecourse Rd where a 35-year-old West Croydon man and a 31-year-old Findon woman were arrested.

The trio were charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

They were refused police bail and are due to appear in the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The package has been seized and will be forensically tested.

Under South Australian law, any person found guilty of possessing a contraband or controlled drug without a legal explanation within 100m of any jail can face a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.