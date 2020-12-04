Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Josh Emett's Onslow

5 minutes to read

When fried chicken met Josh Emett. The "OFC" from the treat menu at Onslow. Photo/Dean Purcell

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

Salmon as performance art and chicken with caviar - restaurant critic Kim Knight recommends becoming a lady who lunches in luxury.

The only Bill Hammond artwork I'll ever be able to afford is a poster

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.