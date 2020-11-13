Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Kim Knight eyes the menu at Kingi, Britomart

5 minutes to read

Waste not, want lots: Kingi's crispy-crunchy cod wings. Photo/Dean Purcell

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

The best (and possibly most divisive) new dish in Auckland right now is a $10 slice of toast, writes restaurant critic Kim Knight.

It isn't the prettiest plate in town but one bite and you're

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.