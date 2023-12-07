Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland mayoralty 2025: Will Desley Simpson take on Paula Bennett?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Are Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and former deputy prime minister Paula Bennett both eyeing a run for the Auckland mayoralty in 2025?

Murmurings usually develop mid-political cycle with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle