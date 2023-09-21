Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s communications boss Kate Lynch quits after barely six months in the job

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
Wayne Brown's communications boss Kate Lynch has quit the job. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Wayne Brown's communications boss Kate Lynch has quit the job. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s head of communications and government relations, Kate Lynch, has resigned barely six months into the job.

Brown confirmed today that Lynch is stepping away from her full-time position to pursue other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand