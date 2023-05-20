Andrew and Kate Gourdie. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

TV sports presenter Andrew Gourdie and wife — former journalist and now communications specialist Kate — have called it quits.

Spy understands it is an amicable split for the couple, who met after starting their careers at then-MediaWorks in 2005.

“After 12 years of marriage and the birth of two incredible boys, we have come to the conclusion that we are better as friends,” Kate told Spy.

“We are, and always will be a family, and we ask for privacy as we adjust to our new normal.”

The pair met when Kate was a news reporter and Andrew a sports reporter at TV3, and married with magazine fanfare in 2010.

They told Woman’s Day at the time that they spent every waking moment together — living, working and even going to the gym as a couple.

They were TV3 colleagues when they announced their engagement in February that year, but by the time of their Christchurch wedding in November, Kate had moved to TVNZ and was working as a reporter for Close Up.

The Auckland-based couple were regular fixtures in Spy’s social pages over the next decade and were also regulars on the thoroughbred racing circuit. Andrew went on to become Newshub’s 6pm sports presenter and Kate had varying roles as a senior reporter within 1News before leaving in 2014 and entering the world of public relations.

She worked in roles for the New Zealand Racing Board and the TAB and lit up the field at the best-dressed “fashion in the fields” competitions. She then went on to work for SkyCity.

Andrew Gourdie and Kate Lynch outside the church after they were married in 2010. Photo / Herald on Sunday

Last year Kate worked for hospitality man Leo Molloy as communications manager for his Auckland mayoral campaign team — but left just weeks before he quit the race in August.

In March this year she became Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s head of communications and government relations.

Kate and Andrew at the Chandon Supper Club after party. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Last August, Andrew announced he would be off air at Newshub for six to eight weeks for back surgery.

In a social media post he told his followers of the pain and pressure he had been under while broadcasting and shared photos of himself kneeling in the studio in between presenting stories.

“For the past year, I’ve not been able to stand up for more than about five minutes at a time. The only way to relieve the sciatic pain running down my right leg while reading the sports news every night is to crouch down,” he wrote on Instagram.

Scans showed he had a fracture in his L5 vertebrae.

He said his surgeon told him the fracture had “been there for more than 20 years” and could be “an old injury from my cricketing days as a battling bowler!”

In the post, Andrew also thanked his wife, whom he said would be looking after him and their boys.