Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Beehive Diaries: Will it be Paula Bennett v Wayne Brown for Auckland mayor in 2025 - and did Chris Luxon or Chris Hipkins win the week?

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon speak to the media about on bi-lingual road signs. Video / Mark Mitchell

Is Paula Bennett planning to take on Wayne Brown in 2025?

Whispers have reached Beehive Diaries that former National Party MP Paula Bennett is talking to people about running for Auckland mayor in 2025 –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics