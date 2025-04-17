Although they’d had them at home for years, Leonardo had “spent most of his time to throw them up into trees” when he was younger, Kristy said.
“In no time, he was casually standing there hooping for longer and longer.”
After Leonardo’s parents watched him hula hoop for about 45 minutes one day, they dropped him a hint that he may be vying to knock a world record with his tenacity.
“Of course, this piqued his interest, so we set about finding what the record time was and off he went”, Kristy said.
From late 2024, Leonardo practiced the art of hula hooping “almost every day”, with his sessions naturally growing longer as he perfected his hoop spin.
There was a point where Leonardo “unofficially” broke the Kids World Record, although his legs had become “quite sore” by then.
“I think he was a bit done with it”, Kirsty said, noting he’d put the hula hoop to the side for “a long break” until returning it to it early this year to try and officially log his achievement.
“He didn’t really practise much more at all before we filmed his winning attempt.”
With his name now registered and verified by Kids World Records for their book and online, Leonardo has been handed a boost of motivation, with his mother saying he’s turning his sights towards setting a new benchmark.
“He wants to try to set a record for the longest time hula hooping whilst walking,” Kristy said.