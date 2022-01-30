Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: Should I leave my husband for my ex?

7 minutes to read
"I'm wondering if my ex is the one that got away and we're meant to be together." Photo / Getty Images

"I'm wondering if my ex is the one that got away and we're meant to be together." Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

I met my now husband very soon after breaking up with my ex. I was heartbroken that things didn't work out as I was ready to settle down and start a family and he wasn't. When

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.